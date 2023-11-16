Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,677 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHH stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

