Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,662 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $49,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,670. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $212.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.05. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

