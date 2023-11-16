Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $1,874,016.20 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $212.07 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $217.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.60 and its 200 day moving average is $202.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $281,065,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 836.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 850,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 7,830.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,305,000 after acquiring an additional 837,813 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Seagen by 76.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,069,000 after acquiring an additional 685,883 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

