SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCYX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded SCYNEXIS from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $131.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. SCYNEXIS had a return on equity of 425.97% and a net margin of 53.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

