Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.26 ($3.26) and traded as high as GBX 282.70 ($3.47). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 277 ($3.40), with a volume of 73,894 shares.
Schroder Income Growth Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of £189.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,204.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 281.64.
Schroder Income Growth Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Schroder Income Growth’s previous dividend of $2.50. Schroder Income Growth’s payout ratio is currently 6,086.96%.
About Schroder Income Growth
Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.
