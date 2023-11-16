River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $142.22

Shares of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.22 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 133.50 ($1.64). River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap shares last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.66), with a volume of 43,931 shares changing hands.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 145.03. The stock has a market cap of £46.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap

In other news, insider Robert “Ted” Holmes Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £14,700 ($18,052.31). Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Company Profile

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

