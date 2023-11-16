Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $138.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,024,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,617,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after buying an additional 495,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after buying an additional 1,463,026 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,660,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 79,228 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

