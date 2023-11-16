Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Henry Schein worth $24,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 141,618 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

