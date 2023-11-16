Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 10,969 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Unum Group worth $28,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 977,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE UNM opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

