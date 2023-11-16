Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $24,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,529 shares of company stock valued at $70,677,039 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

NYSE WMS opened at $119.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $134.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

