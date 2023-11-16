Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.49 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of nVent Electric worth $25,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 850.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.