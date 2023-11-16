Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Amcor worth $27,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 697.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 1.0 %

AMCR stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

