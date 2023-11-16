Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Globe Life worth $26,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $116.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $123.85.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $147,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $147,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,093 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,403 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

