Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580,813 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $26,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

