Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,748 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of AGCO worth $24,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 17,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $201,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 394.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 26,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 42.0% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $118.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

