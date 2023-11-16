Reviewing Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Photronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wolfspeed and Photronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $929.90 million 4.90 -$329.90 million ($5.66) -6.42 Photronics $824.55 million 1.65 $118.79 million $1.92 11.33

Analyst Recommendations

Photronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wolfspeed and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 9 6 0 2.31 Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Wolfspeed presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.64%. Photronics has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.45%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Photronics.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -80.46% -14.17% -3.65% Photronics 13.48% 10.72% 8.82%

Volatility & Risk

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Photronics beats Wolfspeed on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

