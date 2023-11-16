Reviewing Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) and MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Liquidity Services and MetaWorks Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00

Liquidity Services currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Liquidity Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than MetaWorks Platforms.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 7.44% 18.17% 9.97% MetaWorks Platforms -582.82% -236.56% -133.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Liquidity Services and MetaWorks Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.2% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Liquidity Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and MetaWorks Platforms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $280.05 million 2.25 $40.32 million $0.71 28.90 MetaWorks Platforms $1.84 million 1.08 -$6.21 million N/A N/A

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than MetaWorks Platforms.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats MetaWorks Platforms on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. It also provides marketplace for corporations located in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material, as well as offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, the company operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

