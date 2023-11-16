Reviewing Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Capital Bancshares and Financial Institutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Community Capital Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Financial Institutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Financial Institutions has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.55%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Financial Institutions $242.38 million 1.13 $56.57 million $3.31 5.37

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Financial Institutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Financial Institutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Financial Institutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Financial Institutions 16.89% 13.19% 0.87%

Risk and Volatility

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Financial Institutions pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats Community Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services, such as life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.