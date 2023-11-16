QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Oppenheimer

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QuickLogic

QuickLogic Stock Up 1.9 %

QUIK stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $141.23 million, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.60. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 108.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.