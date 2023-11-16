Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.3 %

DGX opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.54. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.