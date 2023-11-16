Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRU opened at $94.62 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

