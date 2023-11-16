Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE FNF opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

