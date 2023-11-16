Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 67,568 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,568 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Regions Financial worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $764,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

