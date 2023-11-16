Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,253 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Hostess Brands worth $19,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,872,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 297,666 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $963,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Hostess Brands by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

TWNK stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

