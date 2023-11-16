Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,924 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of SouthState worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 400.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SouthState by 47.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

SouthState Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Insider Activity

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

