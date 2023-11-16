Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,380 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,380 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of H&R Block worth $18,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in H&R Block by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in H&R Block by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

