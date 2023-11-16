Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,409 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Carpenter Technology worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $84,663.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,518 shares of company stock valued at $433,961 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $68.00 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.