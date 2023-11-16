Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.98 Million Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Black Hills worth $18,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BKH stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $73.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.77%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
