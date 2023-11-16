Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Flowers Foods worth $17,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. State Street Corp boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $38,880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 73.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,235,000 after purchasing an additional 988,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $20,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.75%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

