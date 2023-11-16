Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

