Poydras Gaming Finance (CVE:PYD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Poydras Gaming Finance Corp (CVE:PYD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as high as C$0.25. Poydras Gaming Finance shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 3,070 shares traded.

Poydras Gaming Finance Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25.

About Poydras Gaming Finance

(Get Free Report)

Poydras Gaming Finance Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in slot route operations. The Company is engaged in providing capital and gaming equipment to casino operators and vendors in the United States. It is focused on leasing and distributing slot machines, electronic table games, and casino and bingo equipment and supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Poydras Gaming Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poydras Gaming Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.