Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 77,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of PARA stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.76.
PARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
