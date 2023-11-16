Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.54

Shares of Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and traded as low as $9.47. Panasonic shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 123,761 shares trading hands.

Panasonic Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Panasonic had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

