Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,257 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 16.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,934,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,081,000 after purchasing an additional 407,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,547,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,063,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,513,000 after purchasing an additional 85,086 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $70.41 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.