NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $200.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $150.90 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

