NU (NYSE:NU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.75

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 3849456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. New Street Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NU by 1,232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

