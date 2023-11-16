Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as low as C$0.41. Noram Lithium shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 250,650 shares changing hands.

Noram Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

