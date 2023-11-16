New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,071,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GATX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GATX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,353,000 after acquiring an additional 47,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GATX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $133.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.02.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.70%. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

