New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

LXP opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.13%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.