New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,059 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $56,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,600,454 shares in the company, valued at $18,900,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,994,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $56,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,600,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,900,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,148,952 shares of company stock worth $22,360,554. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. Raymond James cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

