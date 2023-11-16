New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.37.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $184.56 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $189.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of -130.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $607,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,578 shares of company stock worth $16,906,410. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.