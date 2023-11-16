New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

