New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.79

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as low as C$0.60. New Commerce Split Fund shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 800 shares.

New Commerce Split Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$538,200.00 and a PE ratio of -0.36.

New Commerce Split Fund Company Profile

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

