Nathaniel A. Davis Sells 39,594 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

RLJ opened at $10.38 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

