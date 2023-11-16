Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,512,885.50 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.82, for a total transaction of $2,512,885.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,444,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,234,434.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN opened at $268.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 162.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $270.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.45.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MORN. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after buying an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,022.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,975,000 after buying an additional 687,459 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,610,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Morningstar by 60.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,055,000 after purchasing an additional 380,391 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 43.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,989,000 after purchasing an additional 378,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

