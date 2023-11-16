Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,165.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,165 ($26.59) and last traded at GBX 2,105 ($25.85), with a volume of 1625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,070 ($25.42).
Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £975.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,510.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,982.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,898.85.
About Morgan Sindall Group
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.
