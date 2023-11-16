Morgan Colby Wood Sells 25,000 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $804,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. FMR LLC grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,829,000 after purchasing an additional 870,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,207,000 after buying an additional 684,194 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,345,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 636,750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 499,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth $12,977,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

