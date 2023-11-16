Morgan Colby Wood Sells 25,000 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $804,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance
Shares of PRCT stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PROCEPT BioRobotics
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PROCEPT BioRobotics
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.