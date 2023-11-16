Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CAE by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $715,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,416,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,679,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $20.82 on Thursday. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

