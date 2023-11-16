Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 24,800 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,255,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,266,000 after buying an additional 282,960 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $137.00 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

