Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in V.F. by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

